Messi, Argentina in red-hot form as they bid to end World Cup drought

Lionel Messi and Argentina are building up momentum ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year. Messi starred with two goals in a 3-0 win over Jamaica in the last international window before the quadrennial event.

Argentina is marked among the favourites to lift the World Cup this year and end its 36-year wait for the trophy. This could also end Messi’s bid to add the World Cup to his collection in what could be his final appearance.

La Albiceleste is now 35 games unbeaten only two behind Italy’s record of 37. Messi has led the way with 22 goals during this period, including nine goals in his last three matches.

The 35-year-old has been in sublime form for both his club Paris Saint-Germain and country this season with 10 goals and eight assists in 13 matches.

However, Argentina has only faced only one European opponent – a 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima – during this run. Argentina has faced eliminations against European nations in the last four World Cups and Lionel Scaloni’s men will take on Robert Lewandowski-led Poland in their final group game in Qatar.