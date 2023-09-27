MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo LIVE streaming info: Lionel Messi doubtful for US Open Cup Final; Preview, predicted XI

MIA vs HOU: Get the preview, stats, predicted 11s and live streaming information of the US Open Cup Final between Houston Dynamo and Inter Miami. 

Published : Sep 27, 2023 18:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami in action against Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami in action against Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami in action against Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Inter Miami will wait until the “last moment” to see if Lionel Messi is fit to play in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, coach Gerardo Martino said.

ALSO READ: Messi misses training ahead of US Open Cup final

The Argentina captain is a doubt for the U.S. Open Cup final when his team will aim to claim their second title after winning the Leagues Cup last month.

“We are going to wait for Leo until tomorrow, until the last moment,” Martino told a news conference on Tuesday. “I’m going to sit down with him, see what his feelings are. We’ll probably come to an agreement tomorrow.

Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Ruiz; Farias, Campana, Taylor.
Houston Dynamo: Clark; Escobar, Bartlow, Hadebe, Smith; Caicedo, Herrera; Iturre, Carasquilla, Kowalczyk; Ibrahim

The Miami side is yet to lose with Messi on the pitch and Martino said he would not consider playing the 36-year-old if it were not a cup final.

“It’s 90 or 120 minutes that stand between you and a title,” said the Argentine boss. “It’s logical. If it was any other kind of game we wouldn’t take any risks.” 

Streaming/telecast information
When does the match start?
Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo will kick off at 6 am IST at the DRV PNK Stadium on September 28.
Where can I watch the match?
The match can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

Inter Miami FC /

Lionel Messi /

Gerardo Martino

