Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo LIVE streaming info: Lionel Messi doubtful for US Open Cup Final; Preview, predicted XI

Inter Miami will wait until the “last moment” to see if Lionel Messi is fit to play in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, coach Gerardo Martino said.

The Argentina captain is a doubt for the U.S. Open Cup final when his team will aim to claim their second title after winning the Leagues Cup last month.

“We are going to wait for Leo until tomorrow, until the last moment,” Martino told a news conference on Tuesday. “I’m going to sit down with him, see what his feelings are. We’ll probably come to an agreement tomorrow.

Predicted 11s Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Ruiz; Farias, Campana, Taylor. Houston Dynamo: Clark; Escobar, Bartlow, Hadebe, Smith; Caicedo, Herrera; Iturre, Carasquilla, Kowalczyk; Ibrahim

The Miami side is yet to lose with Messi on the pitch and Martino said he would not consider playing the 36-year-old if it were not a cup final.

“It’s 90 or 120 minutes that stand between you and a title,” said the Argentine boss. “It’s logical. If it was any other kind of game we wouldn’t take any risks.”