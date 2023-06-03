Official: PSG confirms Lionel Messi exit at the end of the season

Published : Jun 03, 2023 22:49 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Paris Saint-Germain officially announced that Lionel Messi will be leaving the club at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 side said on its website on Saturday.

“After two seasons in the capital, the adventure between Leo Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the end of the 2022-23 financial year. The Club would like to warmly thank the seven-time Ballon d’Or, winner under the Red & Blue colors of a Champions Trophy and two French championship titles,” the cub said in an official statement.

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in August 2021, and in the nearly two years since, he has scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists for the Parisiens. He has 21 goals and 20 assists for the team this season across all competitions.

“Thank you to the club, to the city of Paris and to its inhabitants for these two years. I wish them the best for the future,” Messi said.

Messi’s departure from PSG was previously confirmed by head coach Christophe Galtier, the club’s head coach, earlier this month.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes,” Galtier had told reporters.

“This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”\

“I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris,” said Nasser Al Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, “Seeing a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in Rouge & Bleu and at the Parc des Princes, winning two consecutive French championships and inspiring our young players has been a pleasure. His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be underestimated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future.