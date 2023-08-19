Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup final: When and where to watch Messi play?

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi is poised to lead Inter Miami to its first major title when the club visits Nashville SC side also searching for its first hardware in the Leagues Cup final.

Predicted lineups Inter Miami: Callender, Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Alba, Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi, Messi, Martinez, Taylor Nashville: Panicco, Lovitz, Zimmerman, MacNaughton, Moore, Shaffelburg, Godoy, McCarty, Muyl, Mukhtar, Surridge Last meeting: Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville SC (May 23, 2023 - U.S. Open Cup)

Miami and Nashville both joined Major League Soccer in 2020 as expansion teams, but have had drastically different approaches to life in the league.

Inter Miami has sought stars from the start, with French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Argentine World Cup finalist Gonzalo Higuain among those in the past to wear the Herons’ distinctive pink uniform.

Then they made the most publicized signing in MLS history this summer to acquire Messi only nine months after he led Argentina to a World Cup title. And the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has delivered, scoring nine goals in the tournament since his debut in the group opener and assisting four more scores.

Messi’s most recent goal came in a 4-1 semifinal win at the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday, and his 10th could help Miami make history.

Read the full report here