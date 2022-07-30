Jurgen Klopp won his first FA Community Shield as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday.

While Guardiola decided to start his big-money signing, Erling Haaland, Klopp chose to reserve Darwin Nunez for the second half.

The game began with both sides testing their opponent’s defence. Both Andy Robertson and Kevin de Bruyne had shots that rustled the side netting.

Trent Alexander Arnold broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a finish from outside the box. His shot, set up by Mohammed Salah’s cushioned pass, took a deflection off City defender Nathan Ake before evading a leaping Ederson.

Haaland got his first chance in the 34th minute with a low shot from inside the box. But Liverpool’s stand-in goalkeeper, Adrian, parried it away to safety.

Adrian was forced into action before and after the restart and held on to the clean sheet until the 70th minute, when City’s other major recruit, Julian Alvarez, pounced on a rebound to poke it in. The goal was confirmed after an off-side check.

Liverpool sealed the win and their 16th FA Community Shield title in the 85th minute when Mohammed Salah stepped up and drilled a penalty into the bottom right corner. The spot kick was won via a VAR check after a Darwin Nunez header hit Ruben Dias’s hand.

Nunez capped his debut with a goal of his own in the injury time after Salah found Andy Robertson at the back post. The left-back’s header was nodded in by the new signing to put Liverpool beyond City’s reach.