Luxembourg vs Portugal Live Streaming info Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Team news, squads, lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Christiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will face Luxembourg in the group J fixture of UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg city on Monday.
PREVIEW (via AP)
Portugal visits Luxembourg in the second game of the Roberto Martínez era as its coach. Portugal got off to a good start by routing Liechtenstein 4-0 in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking 197th appearance with the national team.
Martínez replaced Fernando Santos after Portugal’s disappointing elimination to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup last year in Qatar.
Luxembourg also started its qualifying campaign with a good result, earning a 0-0 draw at Slovakia. Slovakia will host Bosnia and Herzegovina, which opened with a 3-0 win over Iceland. Iceland will visit Liechtenstein.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:
- ⦿Luxembourg (4-4-2): Moris; Jans, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Pinto; V Thill, Olesen, Barreiro, Sanches; Sinani, Rodrigues
- ⦿Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Antonio Silva, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes; Joao Felix, Ronaldo, Rafael Leao
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches: 19 games | Luxembourg: 1 win | Portugal: 17 wins | Draws: 1
RECENT FORM:
ALL COMPETITION
Morocco: D-W-D-D-D
Brazil: W-L-W-L-W
SQUADS:
LUXEMBOURG
Goalkeepers: Anthony Moris, Ralph Schon, Tiago Pereira
Defenders: Maxime Chanot, Enes Mahmutovic, Dirk Carlson, Tim Hall, Mica Pinto, Laurent Jans, Marvin Martins
Midfielders: Florian Bohnert, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Lars Gerson, Christopher Martins, Danel Sinani, Gerson Rodrigues, Vincent Thill, Dejvid Sinani, Leandro Barreiro, Mathias Olesen, Timotje Rupil, Sebastien Thill
Forwards: Alessio Curci
Coach: Luc Holtz
PORTUGAL
Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio, Jose Sa, Celton Biai
Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Antonia Silva, Ruben Dias, Diogo Leite, Nuno Mendes, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Vitinha, Otavio, Joao Mario, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota
Coach: Roberto Martínez
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match be played?
Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be played on 27th March.
Where will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match be played?
MLuxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier will be played at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg city.
What time will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match kick off?
Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will begin at 12:15 AM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match in India?
Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.
Which TV Channel will telecast Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match live?
Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.