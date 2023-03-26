Luxembourg vs Portugal Live Streaming info Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Team news, squads, lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Christiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will face Luxembourg in the group J fixture of UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg city on Monday.

PREVIEW (via AP)

Portugal visits Luxembourg in the second game of the Roberto Martínez era as its coach. Portugal got off to a good start by routing Liechtenstein 4-0 in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking 197th appearance with the national team.

Martínez replaced Fernando Santos after Portugal’s disappointing elimination to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup last year in Qatar.

Luxembourg also started its qualifying campaign with a good result, earning a 0-0 draw at Slovakia. Slovakia will host Bosnia and Herzegovina, which opened with a 3-0 win over Iceland. Iceland will visit Liechtenstein.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:

⦿ Luxembourg (4-4-2): Moris; Jans, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Pinto; V Thill, Olesen, Barreiro, Sanches; Sinani, Rodrigues

Moris; Jans, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Pinto; V Thill, Olesen, Barreiro, Sanches; Sinani, Rodrigues ⦿ Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Antonio Silva, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes; Joao Felix, Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

HEAD-TO-HEAD Total matches: 19 games | Luxembourg: 1 win | Portugal: 17 wins | Draws: 1

RECENT FORM:

ALL COMPETITION Morocco: D-W-D-D-D Brazil: W-L-W-L-W

SQUADS:

LUXEMBOURG Goalkeepers: Anthony Moris, Ralph Schon, Tiago Pereira Defenders: Maxime Chanot, Enes Mahmutovic, Dirk Carlson, Tim Hall, Mica Pinto, Laurent Jans, Marvin Martins Midfielders: Florian Bohnert, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Lars Gerson, Christopher Martins, Danel Sinani, Gerson Rodrigues, Vincent Thill, Dejvid Sinani, Leandro Barreiro, Mathias Olesen, Timotje Rupil, Sebastien Thill Forwards: Alessio Curci Coach: Luc Holtz PORTUGAL Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio, Jose Sa, Celton Biai Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Antonia Silva, Ruben Dias, Diogo Leite, Nuno Mendes, Joao Cancelo Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Vitinha, Otavio, Joao Mario, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota Coach: Roberto Martínez

