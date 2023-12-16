MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lyon grabs late winner at Monaco to move from bottom of table

Two minutes after entering the fray, Brazilian Jeffinho swept in his first goal of the season as Lyon won successive games for the first time this campaign to jump provisionally to 16th place in the table.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 08:02 IST , Monaco - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Lyon’s Jeffinho (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal against Monaco.
Lyon’s Jeffinho (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal against Monaco. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lyon’s Jeffinho (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal against Monaco. | Photo Credit: AFP

An 85th-minute winner from Jeffinho gave Lyon a 1-0 away victory against AS Monaco on Friday, moving the seven-times Ligue 1 champions out of the automatic relegation spots.

Two minutes after entering the fray, Brazilian Jeffinho swept in his first goal of the season as Lyon won successive games for the first time this campaign to jump provisionally to 16th place in the table.

The win is just Lyon’s third, and interim coach Pierre Sage’s second, of the season and follows on from last Sunday’s 3-0 home victory against Toulouse.

ALSO READ | FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Benzema’s penalty blocked as Al Ahly thrashes Al-Ittihad to book Fluminense semifinal

“Beyond the three points, what made me smile was seeing the players happy,” Sage said to  Prime Video.

The first half was evenly disputed with Monaco dominating the play and the chances, and the visitors looking to catch the principality side on the break.

In the second period, the home side pressed forward, with Mohamed Camara glancing a right-footed effort off the outside of the post seven minutes after the break.

Captain Youssouf Fofana then dragged an effort wide just before the hour and Folarin Balogun pulled a shot narrowly past the post from the edge of the box.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham beats Nottingham Forest to stay in top four

Anthony Lopes then came to Lyon’s rescue on 67 minutes by making a fine diving save to deny Balogun after his side failed to clear a set-piece.

But the game was changed when Sage sent on Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 72nd minute and then Jeffinho 11 minutes later.

The substitutes combined with five minutes remaining when the ex-Arsenal man’s cross found the Brazilian striker near the penalty spot and he beat Philipp Koehn with his first-time strike.

Monaco remains third in the table and risks falling further behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Nice, which play away to Lille and Le Havre later in the weekend.

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Lyon /

AS Monaco /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Nice /

Lille

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Benzema’s penalty blocked as Al Ahly thrashes Al-Ittihad to book Fluminense semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham beats Nottingham Forest to stay in top four
    AP
  3. Ligue 1 2023-24: Lyon grabs late winner at Monaco to move from bottom of table
    AFP
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus miss out on top spot after 1-1 draw with Genoa
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 3: India 186/6; Harmanpreet aims to set big target for England, leads by 478
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Benzema’s penalty blocked as Al Ahly thrashes Al-Ittihad to book Fluminense semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1 2023-24: Lyon grabs late winner at Monaco to move from bottom of table
    AFP
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus miss out on top spot after 1-1 draw with Genoa
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Urawa Red Diamonds beats Leon, sets up Man City semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami adds Japan stop to pre-season tour
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Benzema’s penalty blocked as Al Ahly thrashes Al-Ittihad to book Fluminense semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham beats Nottingham Forest to stay in top four
    AP
  3. Ligue 1 2023-24: Lyon grabs late winner at Monaco to move from bottom of table
    AFP
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus miss out on top spot after 1-1 draw with Genoa
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 3: India 186/6; Harmanpreet aims to set big target for England, leads by 478
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment