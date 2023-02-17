Ten Hag focused on football despite Manchester United takeover talks

Manchester United is not being distracted by the prospect of the club being taken over and is remaining focused on its footballing ambitions, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

The initial deadline for bids for the club expires on Friday, with a number of offers expected for what could be the biggest sports deal ever.

“We are following it, it’s our club,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Leicester City. “And of course, we are committed but we are focusing on football, on training and our way of play, and games, we are focusing on that.

“We are enjoying our togetherness at the moment. It’s really enjoyable to work and we are focusing on games and we are in four competitions. Others in the club will have to make decisions and give efforts in the process but it’s not up to us.”

Asked if the club’s ownership had kept him abreast of proceedings, the Dutchman added: “From the start, yes. They informed me how the process will go.

“I focus on football, they are focusing on other parts, departments of the club how to get everything financed.”

United, which is third in the Premier League, drew 2-2 with Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday and Ten Hag knows that his side will have to fight if it is to return to the more illustrious Champions League.

United was in Europe’s elite competition last year but was knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 and failed to qualify for this season’s edition after a sixth-place league finish.

“We are in the right direction but we have to fight for it,” Ten Hag said. “There are two ways: one is the Europa League and one is the Premier League.

“We know what we have to do and we have to see it from game to game, to fight and to get back into the Champions League.”