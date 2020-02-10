Neuer has no plans to leave Bayern once Nubel arrives

Manuel Neuer has reiterated his intention to remain at Bayern Munich but confirmed there is not yet anything to announce regarding a contract extension.

Neuer's current deal with the Bundesliga champion – which drew 0-0 with title rival RB Leipzig on Sunday – expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Bayern had already moved to bring in what would appear to be Neuer's long-term replacement, securing Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer, with the 23-year-old to join at the end of the campaign.

However, Neuer – who said in January that Nubel's arrival would have little impact on his position – repeated his stance following the clash with Leipzig.

"My plan is that I continue to play football for Bayern, and Alex Nubel will be there from summer, then it will continue," Neuer told Sky Sport.

"There is nothing we can announce at the moment."

While talks over a new contract continue, Neuer remains fully focused on helping Bayern see off the challenge of Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach in order to retain its Bundesliga crown.

"We are one point ahead," the goalkeeper said. "You cannot take this one game to judge whether there is a clearly better team."