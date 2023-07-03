Marcelo Brozovic becomes latest player leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest elite player taking advantage of the Saudi Arabian league’s riches by joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The move means Brozovic will go from having played in the Champions League final in his last match with Inter Milan — as team captain — to a league that is just starting to emerge on the international stage.

“Everyone wanted him. He wanted only us,” Al-Nassr said in a tweet announcing Brozovic’s arrival Monday.

Media reports said the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($20 million) and that Brozovic has agreed to a three-year deal worth more than 25 million euros (nearly $30 million) per season.

Inter could use the money from the sale to help it re-purchase Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December with a deal reportedly worth up to $200 million a year.

More recently, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibali and Edouard Mendy have also moved to the Saudi Pro league.

Al-Nassr also announced Nike as its new uniform sponsor for next season, with the club to start wearing the swoosh during a tour of Japan at the end of the month.

The 30-year-old Brozovic is a versatile midfielder who spent the last nine seasons at Inter.