Maziya vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League champions, embark on a crucial journey to the Maldives on Monday, December 11 to face Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in a must-win encounter at the Maldives National Football Stadium, with its AFC Cup Group D fate hanging in the balance.

Currently languishing in third place with seven points from five matches, Mohun Bagan trails both Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings and fellow ISL club Odisha FC. Its recent hard-fought draw against Odisha FC in the ISL adds to the pressure, leaving a narrow margin for error in this do-or-die clash.

The Mariners will be looking to replicate its dominant performance from the reverse fixture, where it secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against Maziya thanks to a brace from Jason Cummings.

However, translating its impressive domestic form to the continental stage has proven challenging, with defensive concerns casting a shadow over its earlier displays.

Coach Juan Ferrando will be urging his team to address its vulnerabilities and showcase its true potential. While a win in the Maldives would propel them to 10 points, its qualification hopes hinge on the outcome of the other group match between Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC. A draw in that encounter could see the Mariners exit the competition, but only a convincing victory of the Kings would guarantee its passage to the knockouts.

With the stakes high and the pressure mounting, Mohun Bagan is ready to navigate the choppy waters of the AFC Cup.

