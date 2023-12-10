MagazineBuy Print

Maziya vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant travels to Maldives to face Maziya in the final group stage match of the AFC Cup 2023-24. 

Published : Dec 10, 2023 22:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Celebration of team Mohun Bagan Super Giant after goal scored against Hyderabad FC during Match No. 44 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 2 December 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Celebration of team Mohun Bagan Super Giant after goal scored against Hyderabad FC during Match No. 44 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 2 December 2023. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Celebration of team Mohun Bagan Super Giant after goal scored against Hyderabad FC during Match No. 44 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 2 December 2023. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League champions, embark on a crucial journey to the Maldives on Monday, December 11 to face Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in a must-win encounter at the Maldives National Football Stadium, with its AFC Cup Group D fate hanging in the balance.

Currently languishing in third place with seven points from five matches, Mohun Bagan trails both Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings and fellow ISL club Odisha FC. Its recent hard-fought draw against Odisha FC in the ISL adds to the pressure, leaving a narrow margin for error in this do-or-die clash.

The Mariners will be looking to replicate its dominant performance from the reverse fixture, where it secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against Maziya thanks to a brace from Jason Cummings. 

However, translating its impressive domestic form to the continental stage has proven challenging, with defensive concerns casting a shadow over its earlier displays.

ALSO READ | AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC picks Mohun Bagan Super Giant apart in its own den

Coach Juan Ferrando will be urging his team to address its vulnerabilities and showcase its true potential. While a win in the Maldives would propel them to 10 points, its qualification hopes hinge on the outcome of the other group match between Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC. A draw in that encounter could see the Mariners exit the competition, but only a convincing victory of the Kings would guarantee its passage to the knockouts.

With the stakes high and the pressure mounting, Mohun Bagan is ready to navigate the choppy waters of the AFC Cup. 

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO 

When and where is the match kicking-off? 
 Mazia SRC vs The Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Monday, December 11 at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male. 
How can you watch the Mazia SRC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match in India? 
The Mazia SRC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV). 
The game will be live-streamed on Fancode and JioTV.

