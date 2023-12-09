MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup

The withdrawal means all of Jabal Al Mukaber’s results will be considered null and avoid, in accordance with AFC tournament regulations.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 14:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative image: A Liverpool fan displays a flag in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Representative image: A Liverpool fan displays a flag in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative image: A Liverpool fan displays a flag in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Palestinian club Jabal Al Mukaber has withdrawn from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup as a result of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the region’s governing body has announced.

A statement on the AFC’s official website said the Palestine Football Association had informed the Kuala Lumpur-based organisation of Jabal Al Mukaber’s decision to pull out of the continent’s second-tier club competition.

“The AFC notes the club’s withdrawal with regret and the matter has now been referred to the AFC Competitions Committee for relevant further action, including the recognition of force majeure,” the confederation said.

Jabal Al Mukaber had been drawn in Group A of the competition and had won their opening game 1-0 against Syria’s Al-Futuwa before losing 4-0 to Al-Nahda from Oman prior to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The withdrawal means all of Jabal Al Mukaber’s results will be cancelled and considered null and avoid, in accordance with AFC tournament regulations.

The move is the latest to affect Palestinian teams as a result of the conflict.

The Palestinian national team’s World Cup qualifier against Australia last month, which was due to be played in the West Bank, was moved to Kuwait due to security concerns.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Cup /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: MAH 93/0 in record chase vs KER; BEN 68/1 vs GUJ
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024 Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Retained list, time, date, venue and purse remaining ahead of Women’s Premier League auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE WPL Auction 2024 Updates: 165 players to go under hammer as teams look to complete squad; When, where to watch Women’s Premier League auction?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup
    Reuters
  2. Aston Villa looking to make a statement at Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. ISL: Bengaluru FC parts ways with coach Simon Grayson
    Team Sportstar
  4. Juventus back on top of Serie A after clinical win against wasteful Napoli
    Reuters
  5. Ronaldo, Mane, Talisca score as Al Nassr thrashes Al Riyadh 4-1 in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: MAH 93/0 in record chase vs KER; BEN 68/1 vs GUJ
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024 Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Retained list, time, date, venue and purse remaining ahead of Women’s Premier League auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE WPL Auction 2024 Updates: 165 players to go under hammer as teams look to complete squad; When, where to watch Women’s Premier League auction?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment