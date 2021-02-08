Ligue 1: Mbappe scores as PSG beats Marseille 2-0

Kylian Mbappe scored early on as Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 2-0 win at bitter rival Marseille in the French league on Sunday.

The contest was far removed from September's fiery meeting in Paris, when Marseille won 1-0 and five players were sent off.

Mbappe struck in the eighth minute with a confident finish after sprinting clear from near the halfway line, and strike partner Mauro Icardi flicked a looping header over goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in the 23rd.

Although Marseille improved after the break, it was missing imposing striker Arkadiusz Milik because of a thigh injury and was ineffective without its new signing from Napoli.

Marseille had playmaker Dimitri Payet sent off in the last minute for a crude challenge on midfielder Marco Verratti.

PSG's comfortable win came at a cost, however, with winger Angel Di Maria limping off with a right thigh injury. Barcelona awaits PSG in the round of 16 in the Champions League with the first leg on Feb. 16.

PSG remains in third place, one point behind Lyon.