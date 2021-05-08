Mighty Mendy reflects on his maiden Chelsea season

Edouard Mendy has been a force to reckon with since his arrival at Chelsea at the start of the season. he Senegalese goalkeeper has been phenomenal between the sticks for Thomas Tuchel's side, racking up 16 clean sheets in the Premier League -- the second most --in 28 games.

The custodian has been an indispensable part of Chelsea's current form which sees the Blues in the final of the Champions League and the top-four of the Premier League. Chelsea has secured 11 clean sheets in the 15 league games under Tuchel.

Mendy set a sensational record earlier this week when held on to a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the second leg Champions League semifinal clash. That was Mendy's 11th shutout in the Champions League - the most in a single campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the Champions League's history.

READ|Tottenham Hotspurs top-four bid hit by loss at Leeds United

Mendy talks about his life at the club and how he has adapted to the Premier League, ahead of the Chelsea vs Manchester City clash.

Excerpts:

How has your first season at Chelsea been?

I’m proud because at the moment it's a good season for me and the team. At the moment we are still in the FA Cup (final), Champions League (final) and in the top-four of the Premier League. A lot of games and maybe good things are coming. I am happy but it’s not finished, and I have to keep working to continue my development.

What were your expectations of the Premier League when you signed for Chelsea? How does it compare with the Ligue 1?

I think when you come to England you only think about fans because the atmosphere in England is amazing but unfortunately we cannot see it yet. I hope soon. The quality for me is the best players in Europe play in England. (As a footballer) you want to play against the best players.

READ|Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025

Has playing in the Premier league been a challenging experience?

It’s difficult to play in the Premier League because like I said they have the best players in Europe, so the intensity and the level is incredible. I had to adapt. And in December you don't have a break, which was a new thing for me. I like it, yes, I think the intensity and quality is incredible.

How has it been to train under Thomas Tuchel?

It’s good! I think we have good results at the moment with him – he has his philosophy and he knows what he wants for the team. It’s been a good start for him and for the team.

The Chelsea defence has seen remarkable improvement since Tuchel’s arrival. What do you think is the secret behind that?

I don't know if it's a secret! But for him, we have to defend together to be strong together as a team. I think at the moment it works but we need to keep going and continue to work.

READ|Wolves' Jimenez to see specialist to decide return from head injury

You and Kepa Arrizabalaga have a healthy competition going on. How would you describe your relationship with him?

My relationship with Kepa is good like my relationship with Willy (Caballero). We work together, we play for the same team and same shirt so we need to stay together. We push each other at the training ground so yes I have a good relationship with Willy and Kepa.

Catch the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League game live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.