Mohammedan Sporting appoints Russian Chernyshov as head coach

I-League club Mohammedan Sporting Club has announced the signing of Russia's Andrey Alekseyevich Chernyshov as head coach for the upcoming season.

The 53-year-old Chernyshov will have his task cut out after his side finished a lowly sixth in a controversy-marred 2020-21 season.

"We believe he has the perfect credentials to bring success to our club. Along with his experience of coaching at the highest level in various leagues and countries, Chernyshov also possesses proven expertise in unearthing and nurturing youngsters," Mohammedan Sporting interim general secretary Danish Iqbal said in a statement.

A UEFA Pro License-holder, Chernyshov comes in with coaching experience of more than two decades at the club and international level. This will be his first stint in India.

Chernyshov was a member of the Soviet Union National Youth Team that won the 1990 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

He also represented the Commonwealth of Independent States at UEFA Euro 1992.

Shortly after retirement, Chernyshov became manager of Russia at the Under-21 level in August 2002.

He also had stints at Spartak Moscow, Dinamo Tbilisi, Vitebsk, Dynamo Bryansk and Akzhayik.

Mohammedan Sporting began the last season with much fanfare following a promotion to the I-League after seven years. But the club also courted controversy when it sacked former head coach Yan Law midway into the I-League qualifiers in October for allegedly leaking team information. Jose Hevia took over the reins only to be sacked later for poor results.

There were also reports of non-payment to some players and coach and it reflected in the team's on-field performance as it finished at the bottom of group A in phase-2 of the I-League.