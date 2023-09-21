MagazineBuy Print

Italian champion Napoli beats Braga 2-1 in its Champions League opener

An 88th-minute own goal from Braga defender Sikou Niakate was the decider minutes after Bruma had equalized for Braga.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 08:00 IST , BRAGA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Napoli players celebrate after Braga’s Sikou Niakate scored an own goal during the Champions League group C match between SC Braga and SCC Napoli at the Municipal stadium in Braga.
Napoli players celebrate after Braga's Sikou Niakate scored an own goal during the Champions League group C match between SC Braga and SCC Napoli at the Municipal stadium in Braga. | Photo Credit: Luis Vieira
Napoli players celebrate after Braga’s Sikou Niakate scored an own goal during the Champions League group C match between SC Braga and SCC Napoli at the Municipal stadium in Braga. | Photo Credit: Luis Vieira

It wasn’t a rout like Napoli achieved routinely in last year’s group phase, but the Serie A champion came away with a 2-1 victory at Braga to open its Champions League campaign Wednesday.

An 88th-minute own goal from Braga defender Sikou Niakate was the decider minutes after Bruma had equalized for the hosts.

Niakate deflected in a cross from Piotr Zielinski.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2023-24: Bayern beats Manchester United 4-3 for opening Group A win

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo had scored in first-half stoppage time after Victor Osimhen nodded back a cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen also hit the crossbar in the first half for the visitors.

In the other Group C match, Jude Bellingham scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win for 14-time champion Real Madrid over newcomer Union Berlin.

Napoli reached the quarterfinals last year for its best Champions League finish but is still getting accustomed to playing under new coach Rudi Garcia. Luciano Spalletti left after guiding the Partenopei to their first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

Napoli won five of six matches and scored 20 goals in last season’s group phase.

It was Braga’s first Champions League group game in 11 years, having advanced through two qualifying rounds.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Napoli /

sporting braga

