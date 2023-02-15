Football

Nice football club files complaint after adult film shot in stadium

According to a source close to the club, the explicit film available online was filmed in the toilets of the south coast stadium on January 29 during a match between the home side and Lille, which Nice went on to win 1-0.

NICE, FRANCE 15 February, 2023 21:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France.

French Ligue 1 club Nice said on Wednesday it has filed a complaint for “damage to their image” after an amateur porn film was shot inside its Allianz Riviera stadium during a game.

Earlier, a source at the departmental directorate of public security said the outfit, owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, had made the complaint to them.

“A complaint was filed on Tuesday by Nice following a porn video filmed in the stadium,” they told AFP, without giving more details.

According to the same source, a woman appearing in the film specifies in the footage that the recording is taking place during a match at the ground.

