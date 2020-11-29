Ligue 1: PSG's defense shaken again in Bordeaux draw, Marseille register win

Paris Saint-Germain dropped points for the second Ligue 1 game in a row when it was held to a 2-2 home draw by Girondins de Bordeaux on Saturday.

Timothee Pembele's own goal put Bordeaux ahead and although a Neymar penalty and Moise Kean's goal in the first half gave PSG the lead, Yacine Adli, who left PSG in 2019, levelled for the visitor at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, which lost 3-2 at Monaco last weekend, lead the standings with 25 points from 12 matches, three ahead of Lille which travels to St Etienne on Sunday.

Bordeaux is 11th on 16 points.



Neymar said PSG had been too timid, which does not bode well for the trip to Old Trafford where it will face Manchester United in a potentially decisive Champions League game on Wednesday.

"We did a timid match. We managed to score goals but we lacked certain details," the Brazil forward said.

"We must improve on that, because, if not, it is going to be tough in the league as well as in the Champions League.

PSG got off on the wrong foot as the 18-year-old Pembele, making his first start for the French champions, headed Hatem Ben Arfa's corner into his own net after 10 minutes.

The host hit back when Neymar converted a penalty after being tripped by Otavio in the area.

Kean put PSG ahead a minute later, tapping home after Benoit Costil had parried Neymar's shot into his path.

Thomas Tuchel's side were still shaky at the back, however, and Adli whipped a fine shot past Sergio Rico on the hour to earn Bordeaux a point.



Benedetto finally scores as Marseille wins to go third



Marseille found its scoring touch and struggling striker Dario Benedetto finally got his first goal of the season in beating Nantes 3-1 at home in the French league on Saturday.



Thauvin's 72nd league goal of his Marseille career took him one past Mamadou Niang on the club's list.



Midfielder Ludovic Blas pulled one back for the visitor at Stade Velodrome in the 72nd.



The win moved Marseille up to third place and it was a welcome boost after the midweek defeat in the Champions League.



The home loss to Porto on Wednesday was Marseille's 13th straight in the competition, setting a very unwanted record.