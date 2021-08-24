Patrik Schick to miss World Cup qualifiers in September

The Czech national team will miss its star striker Patrik Schick in two World Cup qualifiers in September as the Euro 2020 joint top-scorer serves a ban for a red card.

Schick, 25, who tied with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at five goals at the Euro 2020, was sent off during a March qualifier which the Czechs lost 0-1 to Wales.

Other players, Tomas Pekhart and Lukas Masopust, from the squad that reached the quarter-finals at the Euros will also be missing the fixtures due to injury, Czech National team manager Jaroslav Silhavy said on Tuesday.

In Group E, the Czech Republic has four points from three matches and sits second behind Belgium. It faces Belarus on September 2 at home and then travel to Belgium on September 5.