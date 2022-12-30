Football

Pele, the Brazil legend with three FIFA World Cups dies of cancer aged 82

Nicknamed the Black Pearl, Pele won one Ballon d’Or, a record three World Cups and scored a staggering 1,283 career goals.

Team Sportstar
30 December, 2022 01:43 IST
It was reported that football star Pele, who was undergoing treatments for colon cancer, died at the age of 82.

It was reported that football star Pele, who was undergoing treatments for colon cancer, died at the age of 82.

Football great Pele, 82, passed away of cancer on Thursday in Sao Paulo, his daughter confirmed on Instagram.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment. “Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever,” the family statement from the Brazil legend read on social media.

Have a look at the star’s illustrious football career that saw him win the FIFA World Cup thrice and score over 1200 career goals.

