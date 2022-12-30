Pele, the Brazil legend with three FIFA World Cups dies of cancer aged 82

Football great Pele, 82, passed away of cancer on Thursday in Sao Paulo, his daughter confirmed on Instagram.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment. “Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever,” the family statement from the Brazil legend read on social media.

Have a look at the star’s illustrious football career that saw him win the FIFA World Cup thrice and score over 1200 career goals.