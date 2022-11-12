Pep Guardiola said he does not think he could manage another club for as long as he has been at Manchester City, though the Spaniard would not be drawn on whether he will extend his contract at the Premier League champions beyond 2023.

The 51-year-old has guided City to four league titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup since taking over in 2016, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

“Stay in another place for seven years? No, I don’t think so,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“It is difficult to find what I have here as a manager. To be a manager for a long time you need to be so supported. The results help a lot, that is undeniable.

“In this world they sack you, they fire you, we know that. But at big clubs the part of the success of the manager is the chairman, the sporting director especially, and all the people here.”

City, which is second, hosts Brentford later on Saturday in its last game before the league shuts down for the World Cup in Qatar.

When asked whether the World Cup break would provide an opportunity to discuss a contract renewal, Guardiola said, “I don’t talk about that.

“Everything is under control, it’s perfect, the decision will be made together with the club the moment it has to be made.

“When we have time, when we feel it is the right moment, both sides, we take a decision.”