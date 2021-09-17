Football Football Police make arrests after Napoli and Leicester fans clash Napoli supporters were held back in the King Power Stadium at full time to maintain public and officer safety. Reuters 17 September, 2021 17:50 IST Police and fans clash after the Europa League Group C match between Leicester City and Napoli at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. - AP Reuters 17 September, 2021 17:50 IST Nine men were arrested following a report of violence between fans of Leicester City and Napoli during their Europa League Group C match on Thursday, Leicestershire Police said."Shortly before 6 pm, police received a report of a fight taking place in Millstone Lane involving fans of Napoli and Leicester City," the police said in a statement on Friday."Eight men, identified as Napoli fans, were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. Following further enquiries, a 27-year-old man from Leicester was later arrested on suspicion of violent disorder."All men remain in custody at this time."ALSO READ | Spurs suffers double injury blow before Chelsea clashNapoli fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester after striker Victor Osimhen scored a second-half double.The police added that objects were thrown by both sets of fans at one another towards the end of the game.Napoli supporters were held back in the King Power Stadium at full time to maintain public and officer safety. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :