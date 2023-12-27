MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Hojlund scores first league goal to lift Man United to 3-2 win over Villa

Erik ten Hag’s team, who had fans booing it off the Old Trafford pitch at halftime, climbed to sixth in the standings on 31 points, while Villa, who lost for the first time in 11 games in all competitions, is third with 39.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 09:11 IST , MANCHESTER - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho.
Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal secured a 3-2 win for Manchester United over Aston Villa after Alejandro Garnacho had scored a brace to claw its way back from two goals down in a breathless encounter on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who had fans booing it off the Old Trafford pitch at halftime, climbed to sixth in the standings on 31 points, while Villa, who lost for the first time in 11 games in all competitions, is third with 39.

After 1,027 minutes, Hojlund finally ended his league goal drought in the 82nd when a United corner bounced off John McGinn’s knee and fell to the Dane. The 20-year-old swiped it in off the post and a few minutes later left the game to a standing ovation.

“It has been a while (waiting), but yes I am very happy. I am the happiest man alive right now,” Hojlund told Amazon Prime. “You can see from the celebrations as well. We believed in ourselves until the very end and got the win today.”

McGinn scored for Villa in the 21st minute from a long free kick that sailed past several players and into the bottom left corner. Leander Dendoncker doubled its lead five minutes later from close range when an unmarked Clement Lenglet headed a corner kick back across goal.

United appeared headed for its ninth defeat in 19 league games before Garnacho netted his first in the 59th minute with a fierce shot from the centre of the box. He equalised for the hosts in the 71st after a give-and-go with Bruno Fernandes before Hojlund scored the winner.

Also read | Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield

“It is a great feeling. We are Manchester United. We were two-nil down, but we never give up, and it was a great comeback from the team,” Garnacho said.

United, who played for the first time since Jim Ratcliffe struck a deal on Christmas Eve to take a minority stake in the Premier League club, looked done and dusted at halftime, but its second-half transformation was remarkable.

Garnacho believed he had pulled one back for United minutes after halftime when Marcus Rashford delivered a pinpoint pass and he calmly went around goalkeeper Emi Martinez and slotted home, but VAR showed he was offside.

United continued to attack in waves, with seven shots on target to Villa’s four, and was finally rewarded in the final half hour.

Hojlund, who signed for United in August from Atalanta, had five goals in four Champions League games but the striker’s lack of league scoring had raised questions in recent weeks.

He answered them on Tuesday, and Ten Hag, Garnacho and keeper Andre Onana took turns wrapping the young player in hugs after the final whistle.

“Yes, I remember the goal,” Hojlund said. “First-time finish in off the post, good finish so I am happy. I am happy for the three of us attackers as well because we showed a lot of character today, and a lot of confidence.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Rasmus Hojlund /

Manchester United /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Hojlund scores first league goal to lift Man United to 3-2 win over Villa
    Reuters
  2. PKL 2023: No pain no gain, says Dabang Delhi’s ‘Naveen Express’ as he leads team to win despite finger dislocation
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. France’s ex-world champion Bosse calls time on athletics career
    AFP
  4. Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Hojlund scores first league goal to lift Man United to 3-2 win over Villa
    Reuters
  2. Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr beats 10-man Al Ittihad 5-2 as Ronaldo and Mane score two goals each in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr beats Al Ittihad Highlights: ITT 2-5 NAS, Saudi Pro League; Ronaldo scores two penalty goals, Mane seals the win
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Struggling Mohun Bagan SG meets a thriving Kerala Blasters side in a high profile clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Hojlund scores first league goal to lift Man United to 3-2 win over Villa
    Reuters
  2. PKL 2023: No pain no gain, says Dabang Delhi’s ‘Naveen Express’ as he leads team to win despite finger dislocation
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. France’s ex-world champion Bosse calls time on athletics career
    AFP
  4. Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment