Premier League: Hojlund scores first league goal to lift Man United to 3-2 win over Villa

Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal secured a 3-2 win for Manchester United over Aston Villa after Alejandro Garnacho had scored a brace to claw its way back from two goals down in a breathless encounter on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who had fans booing it off the Old Trafford pitch at halftime, climbed to sixth in the standings on 31 points, while Villa, who lost for the first time in 11 games in all competitions, is third with 39.

After 1,027 minutes, Hojlund finally ended his league goal drought in the 82nd when a United corner bounced off John McGinn’s knee and fell to the Dane. The 20-year-old swiped it in off the post and a few minutes later left the game to a standing ovation.

“It has been a while (waiting), but yes I am very happy. I am the happiest man alive right now,” Hojlund told Amazon Prime. “You can see from the celebrations as well. We believed in ourselves until the very end and got the win today.”

McGinn scored for Villa in the 21st minute from a long free kick that sailed past several players and into the bottom left corner. Leander Dendoncker doubled its lead five minutes later from close range when an unmarked Clement Lenglet headed a corner kick back across goal.

United appeared headed for its ninth defeat in 19 league games before Garnacho netted his first in the 59th minute with a fierce shot from the centre of the box. He equalised for the hosts in the 71st after a give-and-go with Bruno Fernandes before Hojlund scored the winner.

“It is a great feeling. We are Manchester United. We were two-nil down, but we never give up, and it was a great comeback from the team,” Garnacho said.

United, who played for the first time since Jim Ratcliffe struck a deal on Christmas Eve to take a minority stake in the Premier League club, looked done and dusted at halftime, but its second-half transformation was remarkable.

Garnacho believed he had pulled one back for United minutes after halftime when Marcus Rashford delivered a pinpoint pass and he calmly went around goalkeeper Emi Martinez and slotted home, but VAR showed he was offside.

United continued to attack in waves, with seven shots on target to Villa’s four, and was finally rewarded in the final half hour.

Hojlund, who signed for United in August from Atalanta, had five goals in four Champions League games but the striker’s lack of league scoring had raised questions in recent weeks.

He answered them on Tuesday, and Ten Hag, Garnacho and keeper Andre Onana took turns wrapping the young player in hugs after the final whistle.

“Yes, I remember the goal,” Hojlund said. “First-time finish in off the post, good finish so I am happy. I am happy for the three of us attackers as well because we showed a lot of character today, and a lot of confidence.”