Ligue 1: Nantes appoints former France coach Domenech as new boss

Nantes has appointed former France national team coach Raymond Domenech as its new manager until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

Domenech last managed France during the 2010 World Cup, where it crashed out in the group stage after finishing at the bottom. He also led France to the World Cup final in 2006, where it lost to Italy on penalties.

ALSO READ | PSG sacks head coach Thomas Tuchel

The 68-year-old replaces Christian Gourcuff at Nantes who was sacked earlier this month after a string of poor results.

Nantes is 16th in the standings with 15 points, three points above the relegation zone, after 17 games.