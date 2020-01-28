Barcelona negotiations for Rodrigo 'open', says Valencia boss Celades

Valencia coach Albert Celades has conceded negotiations for Rodrigo Moreno's transfer to Barcelona are "open".

Rodrigo returned from injury on Saturday as Valencia beat Barca 2-0 at the Mestalla, handing Quique Setien his first defeat since replacing Ernesto Valverde.

While the Spain international missed training on Monday to have a check-up on his knee in Barcelona, a move to the reigning La Liga champion appears to be on the cards for the Brazilian-born forward.

"Rodrigo is a player who can make the difference, that's why Barcelona want him," Celades told a media conference ahead of Valencia's Copa del Rey clash with Cultural Leonesa.

"The negotiation is open and we will not hide.

"Rodrigo and I have talked. I can't make a private conversation public."

The arrival of Rodrigo would give Barca cover for Luis Suarez, who is expected to be out of action for four months with a knee injury.

Barcelona is three points adrift of leader Real Madrid following the loss to Valencia; Setien's men host Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before welcoming Levante to Camp Nou in the league on Sunday.