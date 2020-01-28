Football Football Barcelona negotiations for Rodrigo 'open', says Valencia boss Celades Albert Celades acknowledges Barcelona wants to sign Rodrigo Moreno because he is a "player who can make the difference". Nicholas McGee 28 January, 2020 21:56 IST Rodrigo Moreno's arrival would give Barcelona cover for Luis Suarez, who is expected to be out of action for four months with a knee injury. - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 28 January, 2020 21:56 IST Valencia coach Albert Celades has conceded negotiations for Rodrigo Moreno's transfer to Barcelona are "open".Rodrigo returned from injury on Saturday as Valencia beat Barca 2-0 at the Mestalla, handing Quique Setien his first defeat since replacing Ernesto Valverde.While the Spain international missed training on Monday to have a check-up on his knee in Barcelona, a move to the reigning La Liga champion appears to be on the cards for the Brazilian-born forward.RELATED| Inter Milan signs Eriksen from Tottenham"Rodrigo is a player who can make the difference, that's why Barcelona want him," Celades told a media conference ahead of Valencia's Copa del Rey clash with Cultural Leonesa."The negotiation is open and we will not hide."Rodrigo and I have talked. I can't make a private conversation public."The arrival of Rodrigo would give Barca cover for Luis Suarez, who is expected to be out of action for four months with a knee injury.Barcelona is three points adrift of leader Real Madrid following the loss to Valencia; Setien's men host Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before welcoming Levante to Camp Nou in the league on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos