Bilic named coach of Saudi club Al-Fateh

Bilic is the latest well-known figure to move to the Saudi league after Steven Gerrard took over as Al-Ettifaq coach earlier this week.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 21:43 IST , RIYADH - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bilic was previously sacked by Al-Ittihad after winning just six of 20 matches in five months at the helm.
Bilic was previously sacked by Al-Ittihad after winning just six of 20 matches in five months at the helm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH
infoIcon

Bilic was previously sacked by Al-Ittihad after winning just six of 20 matches in five months at the helm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

Former Croatia boss Slaven Bilic has returned to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Fateh, the club announced on Saturday.

The 54-year-old is the latest well-known figure to move to the Saudi league after Steven Gerrard took over as Al-Ettifaq coach earlier this week.

Also Read: De Gea confirms Manchester United departure

Bilic, who was in charge of his native Croatia for six years from 2006 until 2012, previously coached Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League five years ago.

He was sacked after winning just six of 20 matches in five months at the helm.

