Bilic named coach of Saudi club Al-Fateh

Former Croatia boss Slaven Bilic has returned to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Fateh, the club announced on Saturday.
The 54-year-old is the latest well-known figure to move to the Saudi league after Steven Gerrard took over as Al-Ettifaq coach earlier this week.
Bilic, who was in charge of his native Croatia for six years from 2006 until 2012, previously coached Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League five years ago.
He was sacked after winning just six of 20 matches in five months at the helm.
