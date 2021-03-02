Stimac names 35 probables for friendlies against Oman and UAE

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has named a list of 35 players who will be in contention to play in the friendlies against Oman and UAE that are scheduled for March 25 and March 29 respectively.

The final list of 28 players will be announced after the ISL final to be held on 13. The Blue Tigers will assemble in a preparatory camp in Dubai from March 15 onwards.

The announcement comes three days after the ISL 2020-21 league stage came to an end. Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 on the final day to win the ISL League Winners Shield and bag the AFC Champions League group stage berth. NorthEast United FC and FC Goa are the two other side who progressed to the semifinals.

Interestingly, all 35 members named in the list of probables are from the ISL. No players from the ongoing I-League have been called up.

Stimac has named 10 new faces, including the likes of Akash Mishra, Liston Colaco and Ishan Pandita, and added that Brandon Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Sahal Abdul Samad and Asish Rai do not feature in the list as they are nursing injuries at the moment.

“We have kept 35 players in the list as a cushion in case any player picks up an injury during the ISL playoffs,” Stimac said.

Speaking about the new faces, Stimac said: “It’s been a difficult year for all of us and finally, we are all getting together. It will be great to meet some new young guns and to check how bright our future is with them.”

“The two matches against Oman and UAE mean a lot to Indian football. It’s been a while since we last played and this is a great opportunity to check where we stand at the moment,” he continued.

“I know the season was a tough one and players might be overloaded. But, we have enough time to refresh their legs and brains. However, many of them will have a break of two weeks without any organised training sessions prior to joining the camp. Hopefully, they will execute their individual working plans,” he added.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Prabir Das, Mashoor Shereef.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rahul KP, Hitesh Sharma, Farukh Choudhary.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.