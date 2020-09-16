Football Football Ten English Football League games to pilot fan returns The hope is that more fans will be allowed to attend EFL games from October and an initial test event was held at Cambridge United last week. Reuters 16 September, 2020 18:56 IST Among the games where fans will be allowed, Norwich City (in pic) faces Preston and Middlesbrough is up against Bournemouth in the EFL Championship. - getty images Reuters 16 September, 2020 18:56 IST Ten clubs in England's Football League will be allowed to admit up to 1,000 fans in this weekend's games as part of a pilot scheme to test the return of supporters, the EFL said on Wednesday.Among the games where fans will be allowed, Norwich City faces Preston North End and Middlesbrough is up against AFC Bournemouth in the second tier Championship.READ | Mourinho coy as Bale pursues return to Tottenham from Real Madrid The hope is that more fans will be allowed to attend games from October. An initial test event was held at Cambridge United last week.“By extending across more EFL Clubs we hope to further demonstrate that the measures developed can allow fans to return in greater numbers from as early as next month,” said EFL Chair, Rick Parry.“The requirement to welcome spectators back through turnstiles has not diminished in any way, the financial challenges facing EFL Clubs have been explained on numerous occasions, they are substantial and a problem that requires immediate solutions,” he said.The ten matches also include games in the third tier League One and fourth tier League Two. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos