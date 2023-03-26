Football

Hectic club schedule sees Courtois skip Belgium international

Courtois won his 101st cap in Friday’s 3-0 win over Sweden in Stockholm as Belgium made an impressive start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign under new manager Domenico Tedesco.

Reuters
BRUSSEL 26 March, 2023 01:45 IST
BRUSSEL 26 March, 2023 01:45 IST
Belgium’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) gets to the ball ahead of Sweden’s forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the UEFA Euro 2024 group F qualification football.

Belgium’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) gets to the ball ahead of Sweden’s forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the UEFA Euro 2024 group F qualification football. | Photo Credit: AFP

Courtois won his 101st cap in Friday’s 3-0 win over Sweden in Stockholm as Belgium made an impressive start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign under new manager Domenico Tedesco.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is being allowed to skip Tuesday’s friendly against Germany in Cologne because of a heavy workload at club level with Real Madrid, the Belgian FA said.

Courtois won his 101st cap in Friday’s 3-0 win over Sweden in Stockholm as Belgium made an impressive start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign under new manager Domenico Tedesco.

Courtois has already played 32 games with the European champions this season and has a hectic schedule with LaLiga matches, Copa del Rey and Champions League games ahead.

His absence gives a chance for deputy Koen Casteels, 30, who plays for VfL Wolfsburg, to win a fifth cap.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us