Three AC Milan players return after coronavirus all-clear

AC Milan players Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic and Theo Hernandez are available for selection again after their latest coronavirus tests, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

Croatia forward Rebic and Bosnia midfielder Krunic have made a full recovery from the virus and received negative results, while defender Hernandez was found to have received a false positive test on Sunday.

"AC Milan announces that both Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic underwent a molecular swab test with negative results and this morning had the medical exams required to resume professional activity," a club statement read.

"Further examinations have shown that Theo Hernandez was a 'false positive'. The documentation has been provided to the health authorities and the player can now resume training."

Krunic and Rebic have been absent since January 6, while Hernandez missed Milan's 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday after receiving his positive test.

Stefano Pioli's side, who is three points clear at the top of the Serie A table, faces Atalanta next on Saturday.