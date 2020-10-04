Football Transfers Transfers Man United defender Dalot completes loan move to AC Milan AC Milan has signed Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot on a season-long loan deal, the Serie A club said. Reuters 04 October, 2020 20:50 IST Diogo Dalot (right) takes the ball away from Brighton's Bernardo during a League Cup match. - AP Photo Reuters 04 October, 2020 20:50 IST AC Milan has signed Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot on a season-long loan deal, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.Portuguese right back Dalot, who joined United from Porto in 2018, has struggled for first-team opportunities following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in June 2019.Dalot has made 35 appearances for United in all competitions, the most recent of which came in the 3-0 League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.The 21-year-old defender becomes the second United player this week to leave for Italy, with midfielder Andreas Pereira joining Lazio on a season-long loan. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos