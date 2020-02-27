Football Transfers Transfers Rumour Has It: Liverpool offers Werner five-year deal RB Leipzig star Timo Werner seems to be moving closer to a switch to Liverpool while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United has set its eyes on Jack Grealish. Dejan Kalinic 27 February, 2020 15:28 IST RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner showered praise on Liverpool earlier this month, increasing speculation on a move to England. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 27 February, 2020 15:28 IST Liverpool appears to be getting closer to completing a deal for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner. Werner, 23, has been linked with a move to Anfield after a prolific season with the Bundesliga side. Now, it seems the Germany forward is continuing to take step towards joining the European champion. TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL OFFER WERNER FIVE-YEAR DEAL Liverpool has offered Werner a contract until 2025 worth £6.8million (€8m) a season plus bonuses, according La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira. The Premier League club is reportedly ready to pay Werner's release clause of £49m (€58m) before April. Werner, who recently spoke glowingly about the Premier League club, has 27 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season.READ | Lacazette stay not dependant on Arsenal's Champions League qualification ROUND-UP - Manchester United is backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Sun reports United is preparing a £250m spending spree amid links to the likes of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Leicester City's James Maddison. - Coming out of contract at the end of the season, Jan Vertonghen seems set to leave Tottenham. The Evening Standard reports Inter has contacted the defender about a potential move. - Could Marcelo Bielsa be set to leave Leeds United? ElDesmarque reports Real Betis has contacted the Argentinian about his situation, with Leeds chasing promotion to the Premier League. - Looking to strengthen its defence, Chelsea has made RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano its number one transfer target, according to the Mirror. - Amid some criticism of Real Madrid over its decision to let Theo Hernandez leave for Milan in July, CalcioMercato reports the 22-year-old Frenchman is happy at the Serie A club, where he has starred this season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos