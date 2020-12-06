Football Football Serie A: Udinese match against Atalanta postponed due to waterlogged pitch Serie A confirmed that the referee took the decision about an hour after the scheduled kick-off following several pitch inspections. Reuters 06 December, 2020 21:16 IST Atalanta, who visits Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday needing a draw to reach the last 16, is ninth in Serie A with 14 points while Udinese is four points behind in 14th place. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 06 December, 2020 21:16 IST Atalanta's match away to Udinese on Sunday was called off because of a waterlogged pitch, the club said on Twitter.The referee took the decision about an hour after the scheduled kick-off following several pitch inspections. Serie A confirmed the decision on its website.Atalanta, who visits Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday needing a draw to reach the last 16, is ninth in Serie A with 14 points while Udinese is four points behind in 14th place. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos