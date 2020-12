Serie A: Udinese match against Atalanta postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Atalanta's match away to Udinese on Sunday was called off because of a waterlogged pitch, the club said on Twitter.

The referee took the decision about an hour after the scheduled kick-off following several pitch inspections. Serie A confirmed the decision on its website.

Atalanta, who visits Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday needing a draw to reach the last 16, is ninth in Serie A with 14 points while Udinese is four points behind in 14th place.