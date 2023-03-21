The Women’s Champions League knockout stage gets underway this week with Chelsea and Arsenal both hoping to become the first English team to lift the trophy since the Gunners in 2007.

Back then, when Arsenal beat Umea of Sweden in the final, the tournament was still known as the UEFA Women’s Cup. It was only in 2009 that it was rebranded as the Champions League, with a group stage being introduced last season.

Chelsea and Arsenal showcased the increasing strength of the English Women’s Super League as they romped to top spot in their respective groups this season, with the Gunners notably thumping reigning European champion Lyon 5-1 away in France.

Predicted 11 Bayern vs Arsenal Bayern: Grohs; Rall, Viggosdottir, Kumagai, Hansen; Stanway, Zadrazil; Lohmann, Magull, Buhl; Schuller Arsenal: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Maritz; Walti, Little, Maanum; Foord, McCabe, Blackstenius Roma vs Barcelona Roma: Caesar; Bartoli, Wenninger, Linari, Minami; Andressa, Greggi, Giugliano; Serturini, Haavi, Giacinti Barcelona: Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Oshoala Fixtures - first leg Bayern vs Arsenal - March 21 - 11:15pm IST Roma vs Barcelona - March 22 - 1:15am IST Lyon vs Chelsea - March 22 - 11:15pm IST PSG vs Wolfsburg - March 23 - 1:30am IST

Arsenal, which earlier this month beat Chelsea 3-1 to win the English League Cup, this week faces Bayern Munich and is hoping to avoid a second straight quarterfinal exit at the hands of German opponents after going out to Wolfsburg last season.

Bayern is currently two points behind Wolfsburg at the top of the Frauen Bundesliga and the two legs of its tie against Arsenal fall either side of a crunch meeting with its rival for the domestic title.

Chelsea, meanwhile, heads to France to play a Lyon side which has won the Champions League in six of the last seven seasons, and a record eight times overall.

The London side is currently top of the WSL, two points clear of Manchester United and Manchester City with a game in hand on each while Arsenal is five points behind the leader in fourth.

Barcelona nearly retained the title last season, returning to the final only to lose to Lyon in Turin.

Despite the ongoing absence of injured Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, it continues to crush all opponents in Spain and cruised through to the quarterfinals, where it will face Roma.

“Barcelona’s numbers are crazy, incredible,” said Roma coach Alessandro Spugna. “I have seen a lot of Barcelona and the more I watch them the fewer weaknesses I see.”

Where can I watch UEFA Women’s Champions League on television in India?

Unfortunately, the UEFA Women’s Champions League is not being telecast in India.

Where can I live stream UEFA Women’s Champions League in India?

The UEFA Women’s Champions League is not being streamed in India.

For viewers outside India:

Matches are broadcast both on DAZN, and also free on DAZN’s YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.

Middle East and North Africa viewers can live stream it on beIN website.