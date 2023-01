Union beats Hertha 2-0 in city derby to take over second place

Union Berlin outplayed city rival Hertha to win 2-0 on Saturday and join leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga with its third straight victory of the year as it continued their remarkable season.

The visitor took the lead a minute before the break with Danilho Doekhi beating two defenders in the air to head in a free kick after Hertha had made a confident start.

With the host desperate for an equaliser, Union struck again in the 67th minute with a textbook break that ended with Paul Seguin tapping in for a two-goal cushion.

Union keeper Frederik Ronnow then made two superb saves late in the second half to deny Hertha any chance of a late comeback, as the visitors secured their fifth straight league and German Cup win over their city rivals.

Union is on 36 points, level with leader Bayern Munich which is in action against Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.

Hertha’s third straight loss of the year means they remain anchored in 17th place on 14 points.