Zidane says he will make decision on his future easy for Real

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said he will make any decision that the it wishes to take about his position "easy" for the club.

The Frenchman, who has won three Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles in two spells as Real coach, could find his future under threat should Real end the season trophyless.

The La Liga champion was dumped out of the Copa del Rey by third tier Alcoyano in January and was defeated comfortably by Chelsea in its Champions League semi-final this week.

It is second in la Liga, two points behind Atletico Madrid, and require its city rival to slip up if it is to stand a chance of retaining its crown.

"Let's just finish this season. What I will say is that I'll make things easy for the club, always, because they've always given me everything," Zidane told a news conference on Saturday.

"I'll make things very easy, but right now we are all focused on the four remaining games and ending the season well. That's what motivates me. All the rest is just talk."

Real hosts fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday as it bids to remain in the title race, but it will be without captain Sergio Ramos who has picked up a hamstring injury.

The centre back joined fellow defenders Rafael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the sidelines.