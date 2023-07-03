Bernhard Langer sets PGA Tour Champions career victory record

Bernhard Langer set the PGA Tour Champions career victory record Sunday, winning the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.

The 65-year-old German shot a 1-under-par 70 in the final round for his 46th win, breaking a tie with fellow Hall of Famer Hale Irwin.

“I have my mother that’s going to be 100 on August 4th, so I think I have good genes,” said Langer, who pushed his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days. “Hopefully, I’ll be around a few more years.”

Holding a seven-stroke lead heading to the back nine, Langer notched a two-stroke victory over Steve Stricker despite bogeys on the final three holes of the tree-lined course with thick rough.

“Never thought it would happen at a U.S. Senior Open, but I’m very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week,” Langer said. “It’s certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and (Jerry) Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling.”

Langer, who finished at 7-under 277, was one of only eight players who broke par for the week.

“There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago,” said Langer, who shattered the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at SentryWorld at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days. “I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I’m going to keep playing. There have been the odd week when I thought, ‘What were you doing out here? Go home and play with the grandkids.’ “

Langer, who won the 2010 U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee outside Seattle, extended his record senior major wins to 12.

Stricker, who hails from Madison, Wis., sank birdies on three of the last five holes to finish at 69.

“It gives all of us hope, I guess, that are out here still playing that we can continue to play as good as he’s played for such a long time,” Stricker said about Langer. “It’s really impressive. I knew he wasn’t going to back off today.”

Langer held a two-shot lead over Kelly entering the final round and birdied the first two holes for the second straight day.

Langer birdied Nos. 5 and 7, with a bogey in between. He birdied No. 10 to open the back nine, then parred the next five before closing with three bogeys.

Kelly finished third at 4 after a 71 on Sunday.

“I was way too amped up,” Kelly said. “I was trying to be settled and calm, but I was talking more than I have all week. I was moving a little bit faster than I have all week.”

Rob Labritz (69 on Sunday) and Brett Quigley (66) tied for fourth at 2 under, followed by Retief Goosen (71) of South Africa, Steven Alker (65) of New Zealand and Dicky Pride (69) at 1 under.