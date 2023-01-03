You’ve got mail - Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings

American golfer Scott Stallings’ invite to compete at this year’s Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name.

Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox “five times a day” in anticipation of receiving the coveted green envelope when he received a message via social media from the other Stallings.

“Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from Georgia,” the man wrote.

“My wife’s name is Jennifer too! I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m 100% sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level.

“It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend,” he added.

“I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location.”

The man later posted a video showing him mailing the invitation on to the pro golfer while feigning disappointment.

The 37-year-old Stallings is ranked 54th in the world. He is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, his most recent victory came at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2014.

His best result at Augusta National came in 2012 when he tied for 27th.