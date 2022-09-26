Gurjant Singh: Determined to contribute in major events like World Cup

Having played a vital role in India’s silver medal-winning feat at the Commonwealth Games, national hockey team forward Gurjant Singh is now looking to make an at next year’s FIH World Cup.

“I am glad that I was part of the silver medal-winning team at CWG. It’s a huge honour for me to be an Olympic and CWG medal winner,” Gurjant, who was part of the Olympic bronze medal winning team in Tokyo, said.

“However, I have noted down the points that I need to improve on and I am determined to make an even bigger impact in tournaments such as the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.” India are set to host the men’s hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time jointly in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next year and Gurjant hopes to get an opportunity of playing in front of the home crowd.

“Playing in the World Cup is every hockey player’s dream. And I really hope I will be given the opportunity of playing the tournament at our home ground.

“There is always a great buzz and fanfare in Odisha and I am sure that the fans’ support will motivate us to play at our best.” The 27-year-old said the Indian team’s immediate focus is the FIH Hockey Pro League beginning next month.

“We are working very hard to put up a good show at the FIH Hockey Pro League. A good performance there will give us a huge confidence boost before the all-important World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

“We are looking forward to the challenge and are determined to keep getting better as a side.” India will face Spain and New Zealand in the FIH Pro League in Odisha from October 28.