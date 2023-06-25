Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 

Hockey India on Sunday named a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching camp scheduled to take place from 26th June 2023 to 19th July 2023 at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp will conclude ahead of the team’s trip to Terrassa, Spain, where they will compete against England, Spain and the Netherlands in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament from July 25 to 30.

The four-nation tournament will be followed by the prestigious Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, starting on 3rd August 2023, in which the Indian team will face off against Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China for the title.

Speaking on the upcoming National Coaching Camp, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We performed well in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022/2023 matches in Belgium and the Netherlands, and now we hope to maintain some consistency, especially with important tournaments set to take place later this year.”

“The camp will be an opportunity for us to improve ourselves in certain areas and to work together as a unit once again. With the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to take place in August, followed by the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, it is an important camp for us to begin our preparations for the upcoming months and to display the kind of hockey we wish to play,” he added.