Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Published : Jun 25, 2023 11:26 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Sunday named a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching camp scheduled to take place from 26th June 2023 to 19th July 2023 at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp will conclude ahead of the team’s trip to Terrassa, Spain, where they will compete against England, Spain and the Netherlands in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament from July 25 to 30.

The four-nation tournament will be followed by the prestigious Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, starting on 3rd August 2023, in which the Indian team will face off against Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China for the title.

India in Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face South Korea, Spain and Canada

Speaking on the upcoming National Coaching Camp, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We performed well in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022/2023 matches in Belgium and the Netherlands, and now we hope to maintain some consistency, especially with important tournaments set to take place later this year.”

“The camp will be an opportunity for us to improve ourselves in certain areas and to work together as a unit once again. With the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to take place in August, followed by the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, it is an important camp for us to begin our preparations for the upcoming months and to display the kind of hockey we wish to play,” he added.

List of players in India’s 39-member core-probable group: 
GOALKEEPERS 
1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak 
2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran 
3. Suraj Karkera 
4. Pawan Malik 
5. Prashant Kumar Chauhan 
DEFENDERS 
6. Jarmanpreet Singh 
7. Surender Kumar 
8. Harmanpreet Singh 
9. Varun Kumar 
10. Amit Rohidas 
11. Gurinder Singh 
12. Jugraj Singh 
13. Mandeep Mor 
14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 
15. Sanjay 
16. Yashdeep Siwach 
17. Dipsan Tirkey 
18. Manjeet 
MIDFIELDERS 
19. Manpreet Singh 
20. Hardik Singh 
21. Vivek Sagar Prasad 
22. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh 
23. Shamsher Singh 
24. Nilakanta Sharma 
25. Rajkumar Pal 
26. Sumit 
27. Akashdeep Singh 
28. Gurjant Singh 
29. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen 
30. Maninder Singh 
FORWARDS 
31. S. Karthi 
32. Mandeep Singh 
33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 
34. Abhishek 
35. Dilpreet Singh 
36. Sukhjeet Singh 
37. Simranjeet Singh 
38. Shilanand Lakra 
39. Pawan Rajbhar

