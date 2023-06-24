India in Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face South Korea, Spain and Canada

India was handed a relatively easy draw for the 2023 FIH men’s hockey junior world cup on Saturday. It will start its campaign against South Korea in a Group C match on December 5, the opening day of the marquee event.

The tournament will conclude on December 16, with the matches taking place at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Besides Korea, India, which finished fourth in the last edition in 2021 after turning out as tournament host in Bhubaneswar, has drawn Spain and Canada.

India will take on Spain on December 7 and end its group-stage engagements with a game against Canada on December 9.

The tournament was officially launched on Saturday during a ceremony at the Mercure Living Hotel in Putrajaya.

Host Malaysia is in Group A with Argentina, Australia, and Chile, while Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are in Group B.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Pakistan, and New Zealand form Group D.

The pools were established based on the first FIH junior world rankings, the sport’s apex body said in a press release.

As many as 16 teams will be vying for the coveted championship title.

India’s Uttam Singh expressed confidence about doing well in the tournament.

“With victories at the Sultan of Johor Cup and the Junior Asia Cup, the Indian team is brimming with optimism and is confident of a podium finish at the Junior World Cup in Malaysia.

“The passionate Malaysian spectators add an extra level of excitement to the event, and we can’t wait to go there and do our best,” Singh said.