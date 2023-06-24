MagazineBuy Print

India in Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face South Korea, Spain and Canada

The tournament was officially launched on Saturday during a ceremony at the Mercure Living Hotel in Putrajaya.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 14:08 IST , Kuala Lumpur, - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Uttam Singh in action.
India’s Uttam Singh in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

India’s Uttam Singh in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India was handed a relatively easy draw for the 2023 FIH men’s hockey junior world cup on Saturday. It will start its campaign against South Korea in a Group C match on December 5, the opening day of the marquee event.

The tournament will conclude on December 16, with the matches taking place at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Besides Korea, India, which finished fourth in the last edition in 2021 after turning out as tournament host in Bhubaneswar, has drawn Spain and Canada.

READ |India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada

India will take on Spain on December 7 and end its group-stage engagements with a game against Canada on December 9.

The tournament was officially launched on Saturday during a ceremony at the Mercure Living Hotel in Putrajaya.

Host Malaysia is in Group A with Argentina, Australia, and Chile, while Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are in Group B.

READ | Junior hockey: Youth power to the fore in the Asia Cup

The Netherlands, Belgium, Pakistan, and New Zealand form Group D.

The pools were established based on the first FIH junior world rankings, the sport’s apex body said in a press release.

In photos: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, the fulcrum of Chennai’s hockey legacy

As many as 16 teams will be vying for the coveted championship title.

India’s Uttam Singh expressed confidence about doing well in the tournament.

“With victories at the Sultan of Johor Cup and the Junior Asia Cup, the Indian team is brimming with optimism and is confident of a podium finish at the Junior World Cup in Malaysia.

“The passionate Malaysian spectators add an extra level of excitement to the event, and we can’t wait to go there and do our best,” Singh said.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
