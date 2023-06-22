MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada

The 16-team competition will take place from November 29 to 10 December in Santiago.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 23:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian women hockey players celebrate after winning the Women’s Junior Asia Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Indian women hockey players celebrate after winning the Women’s Junior Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian women hockey players celebrate after winning the Women’s Junior Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

India, on Wednesday, was drawn with Germany, Belgium and Canada in Pool C of the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 to be held in Chile.

European teams - Germany and Belgium - are ranked higher than India (8th) at 4th and 5th, respectively. Canada is the lowest ranked team in the group at 15th.

The 16-team competition will take place from November 29 to 10 December in Santiago.

The official launch of the world cup also took place today at the headquarters of the Chilean Olympic Committee. 

“Through its ‘athletes first’ approach, FIH has made youth a strong focus going forward. The FIH Junior World Cups play a crucial role in this regard,” said Tayyab Ikram at the ceremony.

Related Topics

FIH

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS 328/7 - Perry, McGrath anchor Aussie charge
    Team Sportstar
  3. Global Chess League kicked off in Dubai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
  5. Sinner wins all-Italian duel to reach Halle last-eight
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada
    Team Sportstar
  2. Junior hockey: Youth power to the fore in the Asia Cup
    Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. 40-day ‘intense training’ camp for Jr Hockey World Cup probables
    PTI
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India to face China in campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. I have been fortunate in my career, says India Colts’ Vice Captain Boby Singh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS 328/7 - Perry, McGrath anchor Aussie charge
    Team Sportstar
  3. Global Chess League kicked off in Dubai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
  5. Sinner wins all-Italian duel to reach Halle last-eight
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment