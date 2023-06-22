India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada

India, on Wednesday, was drawn with Germany, Belgium and Canada in Pool C of the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 to be held in Chile.

European teams - Germany and Belgium - are ranked higher than India (8th) at 4th and 5th, respectively. Canada is the lowest ranked team in the group at 15th.

The Pools for the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2023 have been announced, and India are placed in Group C alongside Canada, Germany, and Belgium.

The tournament will take place in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to 10 December 2023.#HockeyIndia#IndiaKaGame#JWWC… pic.twitter.com/wA5xlo6YXG — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 22, 2023

The 16-team competition will take place from November 29 to 10 December in Santiago.

The official launch of the world cup also took place today at the headquarters of the Chilean Olympic Committee.

“Through its ‘athletes first’ approach, FIH has made youth a strong focus going forward. The FIH Junior World Cups play a crucial role in this regard,” said Tayyab Ikram at the ceremony.