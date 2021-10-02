Hockey

Hockey India names 30 members for senior men's national camp

A 30-member group has been chosen for the senior men's national coaching coaching camp in Bengaluru from October 4.

PTI
02 October, 2021 12:18 IST

India head coach, Graham Reid. - HOCKEY INDIA

Hockey India on Saturday named a 30-member core probable group for the senior men's national coaching camp, to begin in SAI, Bengaluru, from October 4.

After a successful campaign at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian men's core group will begin the new Olympic cycle with an intent to improve upon this performance at Paris 2024.

The core grouped called up for the national coaching camp includes a mix of young and experienced players including P. R. Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Manpreet Singh.

Speaking about the upcoming national coaching camp, chief coach Graham Reid said, "The players are coming off a long and well-deserved break. I believe they will be excited to be back in the National Camp and refocus on our goals for next year.

"We will be going through our performance in the Olympics both from the perspective of individual performances and as a team."

He further emphasised that the players must leave behind the success of Tokyo and start fresh ahead of a hectic season in 2022.

"Experiencing success in the Olympics is great but now I want the players to be mentally and physically ready for a hectic season in 2022 with some very important tournaments starting from the FIH Hockey Pro League in February.

"This camp will be more about strength and conditioning and we will look at making a slow start."

List of players named for the national camp 

  1. P. R. Sreejesh                                         
  2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak 
  3. Suraj Karkera 
  4. Harmanpreet Singh   
  5. Dilpreet Singh 
  6. Surender Kumar 
  7. Gurinder Singh 
  8. Amit Rohidas 
  9. Manpreet Singh 
  10. Hardik Singh 
  11. Nilakanta Sharma 
  12. Vivek Sagar Prasad 
  13. Simranjeet Singh 
  14. Akashdeep Singh 
  15. Mandeep Singh 
  16. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 
  17. Gursahibjit Singh 
  18. Shamsher Singh 
  19. Varun Kumar 
  20. Jarmanpreet Singh 
  21. Dipsan Tirkey 
  22. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 
  23. Jaskaran Singh 
  24. Rajkumar Pal 
  25. Gurjant Singh 
  26. Sumit 
  27. Shilanand Lakra  
  28. Suman Beck 
  29. Mandeep Mor 
  30. Ashis Kumar Topno

