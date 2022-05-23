Hockey Hockey Asia Cup: India held to a 1-1 draw by Pakistan in opening match India began its Asia Cup title defense with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Monday. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 18:42 IST India is the defending Asia Cup champion. (Representational Image) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 18:42 IST India began its Asia Cup title defense with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Monday.Selvam Karthi scored the opening goal off a penalty corner in the first quarter as India went into the break with a narrow lead.However, one minute from the full-time buzzer, Abdul Rana converted a penalty corner to equalise for Pakistan.RELATED | Who is Selvam Karthi, India's goal-scorer against Pakistan?In the other Group A game earlier in the day, Japan beat Indonesia 9-0.India had won the last edition in 2017 by beating Malaysia in the final in Dhaka.More to follow... Read more stories on Hockey. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :