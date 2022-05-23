Asia Cup: India held to a 1-1 draw by Pakistan in opening match

India began its Asia Cup title defense with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Monday.

Selvam Karthi scored the opening goal off a penalty corner in the first quarter as India went into the break with a narrow lead.

However, one minute from the full-time buzzer, Abdul Rana converted a penalty corner to equalise for Pakistan.

RELATED | Who is Selvam Karthi, India's goal-scorer against Pakistan?

In the other Group A game earlier in the day, Japan beat Indonesia 9-0.

India had won the last edition in 2017 by beating Malaysia in the final in Dhaka.

More to follow...