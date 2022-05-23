Hockey

Asia Cup: India held to a 1-1 draw by Pakistan in opening match

India began its Asia Cup title defense with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Monday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 May, 2022 18:42 IST

India is the defending Asia Cup champion. (Representational Image)   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 May, 2022 18:42 IST

India began its Asia Cup title defense with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Monday.

Selvam Karthi scored the opening goal off a penalty corner in the first quarter as India went into the break with a narrow lead.

However, one minute from the full-time buzzer, Abdul Rana converted a penalty corner to equalise for Pakistan.

RELATED | Who is Selvam Karthi, India's goal-scorer against Pakistan?

In the other Group A game earlier in the day, Japan beat Indonesia 9-0.

India had won the last edition in 2017 by beating Malaysia in the final in Dhaka.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App