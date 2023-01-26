Hockey

Indian women’s hockey team goes down 1-3 to Netherlands

Salima Tete scored the only goal for India in the 50th minute as it went down to world No.1 Netherlands 1-3 in its second friendly hockey tie at the picturesque Cape Town on Thursday.

PTI
26 January, 2023 22:23 IST
File Photo: India had lost the first friendly to the Dutch by the same margin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Clive Mason

Netherlands made a sensational start with a fourth-minute goal from Marijn Veen. It doubled the lead in the 13th minute with yet another field goal -- this time by Lidewij Welten.

She also scored the third goal in the 29th minute.

In the 50th minute, Salima brought some respite for India with a fine penalty-corner conversion.

India had lost the first friendly to the Dutch by the same margin.

India had earlier beaten South Africa thrice while drawing a game in the four-match series.

It will conclude its tour with the last match against the Netherlands on January 28.

