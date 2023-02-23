Hockey

Jharkhand, Haryana in national women hockey semi-finals

Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in their 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship quarterfinal matches here on Thursday.

PTI
23 February, 2023 19:33 IST
23 February, 2023 19:33 IST
Representative Image: The semi-finals will be played on Saturday.

Representative Image: The semi-finals will be played on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in their 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship quarterfinal matches here on Thursday.

Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in their quarterfinal matches of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Thursday.

Jharkhand defeated Punjab 2-0 to secure a place in the last four, with Alka Dungdung (48th) and Albela Rani Toppo (52nd) scoring late goals.

Haryana defeated Bengal 5-0, with Devika Sen (4th, 34th) and Amandeep Kaur (9th, 60th) scoring a brace each, while Monika Sihag scored in the 51st minute.

The match between Maharashtra and Odisha went down to the wire, with the former defeating the defending champions 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Both teams had earlier scored a goal each in regulation time, with Janhabi Pradhan (36th) scoring for Odisha and Ashwini Kolekar (37th) negating it for Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh thrashed Karnataka 6-0, with Diksha Tiwari (10th, 39th), Anjali Gautam (12th), Preeti Dubey (35th, 41st), and Aishwarya Chavan (53rd finding the target.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us