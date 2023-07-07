MagazineBuy Print

Madhya Pradesh beats Jharkhand to clinch Junior National Women’s Hockey Championship

Both teams displayed extreme grit and determination but Madhya Pradesh managed to defeat Jharkhand only by a 1-0 scoreline.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 23:25 IST , Rourkela, Odisha - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Madhya Pradesh (in red) and Jharkhand in action in the final of the Junior National Women’s Hockey Championship.
Madhya Pradesh (in red) and Jharkhand in action in the final of the Junior National Women’s Hockey Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Madhya Pradesh (in red) and Jharkhand in action in the final of the Junior National Women’s Hockey Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rourkela, Odisha

Madhya Pradesh was crowned champion of the 13th Junior Women’s National Championship after defeating Jharkhand 1-0 in the final of the tournament.

Both teams displayed extreme grit and determination but forward Gurmail Kaur (22’) scored the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh 12-2 in the bronze medal match.

Sukhpreet Kaur (3’, 9’, 12’, 51’) stood out to be the top goalscorer, netting four during the game. Kanika Siwach (8’, 22’, 34’) also scored a hat-trick while Saavi (16’, 23’) scored a brace for Haryana.

Bhteri (6’), Manisha (15’+) and Sejal (41’) scored a goal each as Haryana went on to win by a heavy margin. On the other side, Geeta Yadav (10’, 46’) scored both the goals for Chhattisgarh.

