Madhya Pradesh beats Jharkhand to clinch Junior National Women’s Hockey Championship

Madhya Pradesh was crowned champion of the 13th Junior Women’s National Championship after defeating Jharkhand 1-0 in the final of the tournament.
Both teams displayed extreme grit and determination but forward Gurmail Kaur (22’) scored the only goal of the game.
Meanwhile, Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh 12-2 in the bronze medal match.
Sukhpreet Kaur (3’, 9’, 12’, 51’) stood out to be the top goalscorer, netting four during the game. Kanika Siwach (8’, 22’, 34’) also scored a hat-trick while Saavi (16’, 23’) scored a brace for Haryana.
Bhteri (6’), Manisha (15’+) and Sejal (41’) scored a goal each as Haryana went on to win by a heavy margin. On the other side, Geeta Yadav (10’, 46’) scored both the goals for Chhattisgarh.
