MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

We want Indian hockey team to find its own voice and new ways to grow: Coach Fulton

The tour – also featuring England and Netherlands – will be important given that the same squad will be called upon to decide the team for the Asian Champions Trophy next month.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 17:31 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said that the team’s intensity ‘subconsciously’ reduces when it plays low-raked teams, something it will look to change going ahead.
Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said that the team’s intensity ‘subconsciously’ reduces when it plays low-raked teams, something it will look to change going ahead. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said that the team’s intensity ‘subconsciously’ reduces when it plays low-raked teams, something it will look to change going ahead. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

The Indian men’s hockey team will travel to Spain for a four-nation event later this month as part of its preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games.

Moreover, it will be armed with the much-needed mental training sessions under the newly-appointed Paddy Upton.

Upton spent the last week observing and interacting with the players and the staff and both coach Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh sounded satisfied so far.

“It is still in the early stages for us. The main priority for Paddy this week was being on the ground and watching the training, understanding how it works and how it is set up.

ALSO READ
Savita Punia: Top-ranked opponents now bring different kind of energy in us

We have had a few good sessions and we are trying to identify a new Indian way of how we can do things that haven’t been done before and grow,” Fulton said on Friday, something Harmanpreet agreed with.

“When we play with top-ranking teams, we keep the intensity till the very end and know what both teams can do. But sometimes, with other teams, subconsciously there is a lessening of intensity,” he said.

He explained that, while defeating someone like Australia doesn’t make you the best or invincible, losing to a lower-ranked side doesn’t make you terrible either. “The main thing is to maintain consistency and support each other as individuals and as a team,” he added.

The main objective, Fulton said, was to make players take charge.

“Paddy won’t be the main voice, we are trying to get the team to find its own voice. Champion sides take charge inside and out, we don’t want someone standing outside and shouting instructions and if that person isn’t there, the team can’t function,” he said.

ALSO READ
Hockey India names 20-member women’s squad for Germany and Spain tour

The Spain tour – also featuring England and Netherlands to mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish hockey federation – will be played in Terrasa from July 25-30 and is important given that the same 24-member squad will be called upon to decide the team for the Asian Champions Trophy next month.

“We could have only 24 in the Pro League so on this tour I will get to see the rest so it will be good exposure. Two more will join us in Chennai before the final 18 is selected but the remaining six players will continue to train with the team,” Fulton said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Singh /

Craig Fulton /

Asian Champions Trophy /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. We want Indian hockey team to find its own voice and new ways to grow: Coach Fulton
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: England loses seven, Woakes dismissed at stroke of Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI clears India’s participation in Asian Games 2022 
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC announces appointment of new leadership group
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. We want Indian hockey team to find its own voice and new ways to grow: Coach Fulton
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Hockey India names 24-member men’s squad for Four-Nation tournament in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  3. TN Sports Minister chairs meeting ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Savita Punia: Top-ranked opponents now bring different kind of energy in us
    PTI
  5. Hockey India names 20-member women’s squad for Germany and Spain tour
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. We want Indian hockey team to find its own voice and new ways to grow: Coach Fulton
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: England loses seven, Woakes dismissed at stroke of Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI clears India’s participation in Asian Games 2022 
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC announces appointment of new leadership group
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment