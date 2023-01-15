Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023- Day 3, taking place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

INDIA vs ENGLAND - MATCH 10

SPAIN vs WALES - MATCH 9

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: MARC MIRALLES

FOURTH QUARTER

⦿ Spain has its campaign up and running, registering its first win in the World Cup since June 2014, when it defeated Malaysia.

⦿ Furlong’s drive across goal finds no takers as the hooter goes off.

⦿ Menini on the break. Marc Recasens with the shot but the Wales goalie pulls off another impressive save.

Menini on the break. Marc Recasens with the shot but the Wales goalie pulls off another impressive save. ⦿ WOW! It is Miralles again, who arguably scores the best goal of this game. A fake and a dink see him squeeze past two defenders before he slap-sweeps past the goalie’s right shoulder.

⦿ James Carson takes a quick free hit and slides it towards the goal. What initially looked a bit off the far post has been accidentally channeled into the net by Cunill. Wales wouldn’t mind.

⦿ The Wales goalkeeper is under pressure again. First, Boria Lacalle and then Bonastre go for successive shots but, thankfully, for Newcombe’s men the scoreboard remains undisturbed.

⦿ Griffiths sends in a searching ball from the right and somehow that has missed everything and everyone.

⦿ Wales tries to force a penalty corner but Cunill emerges hero again, blocking an effort from one of the attackers.

Wales tries to force a penalty corner but Cunill emerges hero again, blocking an effort from one of the attackers. ⦿ Caldas has started barking instructions from the sidelines. He is clearly not happy with something.

THIRD QUARTER

⦿ Luke Hawker, Wales captain, has an effort on goal but it isn’t enough to test Rafi.

⦿ Wales has a penalty corner. Xavier Gispert gets a green card. Rhodri Furlong flicks hard but Rafi Adrian pulls off an excellent save. There were a number of red shirts waiting near the goal for a rebound but the Spanish defence takes care of that.

Wales has a penalty corner. Xavier Gispert gets a green card. Rhodri Furlong flicks hard but Rafi Adrian pulls off an excellent save. There were a number of red shirts waiting near the goal for a rebound but the Spanish defence takes care of that. ⦿ A brace for Reyne... one second, we have a referral from Wales for a stray foot... The video referee is convinced there is no contact with the foot and Spain has its fourth goal fair and square.

⦿ Spain has 68 percent possession at this point in the game. A left-handed, leaping save from Reynolds-Cotterill as a Spain attacker spins around and goes for goal. They aren’t done yet. The side’s circle penetration has gone up to 23 now.

⦿ Miralles scores off a penalty corner as Spain continues to take the game away from Wales. Slams it in. The goalkeeper gets a touch but he only ends up flicking it past one of his own.

⦿ A brilliant block! Gonzalez has a shy at goal. But the Wales ‘keeper is up to the task.

⦿ Wales moved about in the first half, but it couldn't make its way into the circle, which is primarily what the players would be looking to do on more occasions in the last 30 minutes.

SECOND QUARTER

⦿ Brilliant save from Reynolds-Cotterill. Jordi Bonastre throws his body on the line, with a one-handed cross into the zone. Joaquin Menini was right in front of goal but the ‘keeper does well to ward off the effort.

⦿ A penalty stroke for a tackle on Draper inside the circle, the fourth of this edition of the tournament. Miralles MISSES! Skies it over the bar. Unbelievable.

A penalty stroke for a tackle on Draper inside the circle, the fourth of this edition of the tournament. Miralles MISSES! Skies it over the bar. Unbelievable. ⦿ GOAL! An impressive run, this, from Gerard Clapes. He had the guile to work this past the ‘keeper but he smartly nudges to his skipper on the right. Alvaro Iglesias gets the final touch as the ball trickles in.

⦿ The Welsh have upped their numbers in the circle forcing Spain to adopt a defensive approach.

⦿ A brilliant defensive show from Cunill saves Spain. Rupert Shipperley had almost made it for Wales on this occasion.

A brilliant defensive show from Cunill saves Spain. Rupert Shipperley had almost made it for Wales on this occasion. ⦿ The shot is in! Marc Reyne breaks the deadlock. Toby Reynolds-Cotterill has been beaten through the legs. Reyne takes all the time in the world to line himself up for the shot and ultimately fires one into the bottom of the net.

FIRST QUARTER

⦿ Circle penetrations thus far: ESP 12-2 WAL. Spain has enjoyed greater possession as well.

⦿ Jacob Draper dispossesses Enrique Gonzalez at the edge of the Wales circle. Spain needs to send in more players into the circle and place a few of them close to the goalie for tip-ins and rebounds.

⦿ Penalty corner for Spain! Cunill slams it hard and high. The Welsh 'keeper punches it out.

⦿ Great stick work from Gareth Griffiths to steal the ball from the Spaniards. Another incisive run culminates into a missed opportunity.

⦿ Marc Miralles on the charge! It's three vs three in the danger zone and the midfielder misses. He should have gone for the pass on the right.

⦿ Free hit for Spain at the edge of the box as Pepe Cunill goes down. The men in white in the ascendancy early on.

⦿ Wales gets the game underway, attacking the goal on the left.

⦿ Time for the national anthems. Spain's up first.

⦿ Spain boss Max Caldas: "We were not thorough and fast enough against India. It was the first game. Today it should be a different challenge."

⦿ "We need to play positively for four quarters and that gives us a very good chance to win the game," Wales coach Daniel Newcombe tells the organisers.

⦿ We are minutes away from some exciting Pool D action as Spain takes on Wales. The sun, meanwhile, has started to set in the backdrop of the beautiful Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

PREVIEW

After a disappointing performance in the opening game defeat, Spain will aim to bounce back in a must-win Pool D World Cup clash against Wales here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday.

Spain was outpassed and outrun in the loss to host India on Friday as the midfield failed to exert its desired influence on the game. Debutant Wales is coming on the back of a 5-0 thrashing to England, and damage limitation will be foremost on its mind.

#HWC2023



The Spanish coach Maximiliano Caldas wasn’t happy with the performance and hoped for an improved showing. With better goal difference for both England and India, the two-time finalist will also want a victory with a big margin to improve its chances of progression.

“We didn’t play the game we wanted to play. We lost the ball too much, and we ran with the ball too much. We are a team that likes to dominate the ball and have the ball much more time with our sticks. We didn’t do that very well, and we will want to improve,” said Caldas.

Spain will want experienced midfielder Alvaro Iglesias to take control of the midfield and steer the young side.

Wales ‘keeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, who limited England’s scoring with his saves, will once again be called upon to keep Spain at bay. It looked threatening from penalty corners, and Gareth Furlong can be the man to help it get the first World Cup goal it craves for.

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN THE TWO TEAMS FACED EACH OTHER LAST TIME?

Spain won the last encounter against Wales 6-1 in the 2021 Men’s EuroHockey Championships.

WATCH | Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales - By Aashin Prasad

Max Caldas on coaching Spain, difference between handling youngsters and seasoned players and more | Video Credit: Aashin Prasad

Here’s our reporter from the ground, giving us the view near the venue.

World Cup, day 3: India v England



HERE ARE THE MATCHES FOR THE DAY!

