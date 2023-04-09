IPL 2023 - CSK’s Rahane: As long as I play like Ajinkya Rahane, I will be fine

Not many would have imagined Ajinkya Rahane to score the fastest half-century of this edition of the Indian Premier League, when the tournament got underway last week. He did just that in CSK’s big win over MI on Saturday.

Not many would have imagined Ajinkya Rahane to score the fastest half-century of this edition of the Indian Premier League, when the tournament got underway last week. He did just that in CSK’s big win over MI on Saturday.